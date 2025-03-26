Marvel announces surprising 'Avengers: Doomsday' casting

Marvel Studios has announced the casting of Avengers: Doomsday. But what caught fans' attention was Tenoch Huerta Mejía's surprising addition.



He played Namor in Black Panther and THR reported questions were raised over his involvement with the franchise after he faced sexual misconduct claims in June 2023, which he denied and were “false and completely unsubstantiated.”

Along with him Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi have been shared via live-stream online.

The highly anticipated film is in production in London, as the Russo brothers have returned to direct the franchise tentpole.

The movie was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with Robert Downey Jr. returning to play Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will be out in cinemas on May 1, 2026.