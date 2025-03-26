Meghan Markle lets makeup artist reveal her wedding day 'secret'

Meghan Markle on Wednesday shared a video of her makeup artist Daniel Martin discussing the products used on her wedding day.

The clip in which Martin named two luxury beauty and cosmetic brands was captioned, "Revealed! The products Meghan Markle's makeup artist used on her wedding day."

Commenting on the video, the Duchess of Sussex wrote, "Love you Daniel Martin. Let's keep it glowing, my sweet."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018, at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in the United Kingdom.

The beautiful ceremony was attended by approximately 600 guests, including close friends, family members, and some notable figures.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down from their royal duties and moved to California.

The couple now live in the US with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.