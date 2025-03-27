Private data of Trump's security advisers exposed online in major breach

US President Donald Trump pictured as he attends the 2024 Senior Club Championship award ceremony at his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, US March 24, 2024. — Reuters

BERLIN: Days after a security slip over a messaging app, private information, including phone numbers, email addresses, and passwords of senior security advisers to US President Donald Trump, has been found online through data-search services and hacked databases, German news magazine Der Spiegel reported Wednesday, multiplying concerns for the new administration.

Mobile phone numbers, email addresses and, in some cases, passwords used by National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth can be found via commercial data-search services and hacked data dumped online, it said.

The phone numbers and email addresses—mostly current—were in some cases used for Instagram and LinkedIn profiles, cloud-storage service Dropbox, and apps that track a user’s location.

The Gabbard and Waltz numbers were reportedly linked to accounts on messaging services WhatsApp and Signal.

Der Spiegel said that left them exposed to having spyware installed on their devices.

It said it was even possible foreign agents were spying during the episode that has landed the trio in hot water: a recent Signal group chat on top-secret US plans for air strikes on Yemen’s Huthi rebels on 15 March.

Waltz inadvertently included a journalist in the chat—The Atlantic magazine’s Jeffrey Goldberg.

The magazine published details of the conversation on Wednesday.

Der Spiegel said the three officials had not responded to its requests for comment.

The National Security Council said the Waltz accounts and passwords referenced by the German magazine had all been changed in 2019.