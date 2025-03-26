Jessica Simpson’s subtle move on Jeremy Renner sparks romance buzz after 15 years

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner recently interacted with each other on their social media posts.

Jessica Simpson and Jeremy Renner's recent exchange of subtle interaction has sparked buzz 15 years after rumored romance.

The 44-year-old singer, who recently parted ways with Eric Johannson after ten years of marriage in January 2025, took to her Instagram account, hit the like button, and commented on Renner's two recent posts in which he was showing off his workout routine.

The 54-year-old actor shared a video of himself working out alone, both shirtless and fully clothed in gym outfits.

"I find inspiration everywhere, especially when I need it most. Setbacks are temporary, the will to overcome is available to everyone… I just grab it and go. What’s the alternative right?" he wrote in the caption, adding, "Bless you all and have a wonderful weekend !!"

Along with pushing the like button, Simpson also commented a fire emoji.

Moreover, the Irresistible hitmaker also liked another post of Renner's in which he was working out with his mom. The video was posted on March 24.

She wrote in the comment section, "I love this oh my...Mama is STRONG...I need to go do sit ups now."

However, Renner has also liked Simpson's latest post promoting her new Nashville Canyon, Part 1 project, and also applauded her by commenting "Congrats Jess !!! with clapping and fire emoji's under her March 25 post.

The rare exchange of comments came almost one and a half decades after the pair was speculated to be in a romantic relationship, as per People.