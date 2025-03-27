Photo: Inside Sabrina Carpenter's post 'Disney' freedom and success

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly come a long way since her time as a Disney star.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird has gained confidence in her own decisions over the years, and she is not holding back anymore.

Explaining her growth journey, a source said, “For a long time, Sabrina tried to please everyone — she was a Disney kid, so there were a lot of restrictions and expectations, people telling her how she should act.”

Nonetheless, Sabrina has established her own personal and professional guidelines, which have helped her achieve success.

“But she makes her own rules now,” the source remarked.

They also addressed, “When Sabrina started trusting and following her own instincts,” concluding, “that’s when things really took off.”

Another recent report from the same outlet noted about Sabrina’s interesting career trajectory by saying that she “is on this rocket ship to superstardom right now.”

The spy also said of the Please Please Please crooner, “It’s wild to see the leaps and bounds that her career is taking.”

“Everyone has taken notice and women that have come before her and ridden the same rocket are reaching down to help support her, which is really beautiful,” they concluded.