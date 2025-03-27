Cate Blanchett drops bombshell confession about women in Hollywood

Cate Blanchett, with over three decades in Hollywood, has reflected on a time when actresses had a shocking expiration date.

In an interview with Business Insider, the 55-year-old actor and film producer talked about "ageism and s****" in Hollywood and explained how things have changed for older women since she started acting.

Blanchett said, “The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years.”

Shedding light on the current state of women in Hollywood, she quipped, “I think that female producers have more agency. There’s more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences.”

For the unversed, Blanchett gained wide recognition following her Oscar-nominated performance as Queen Elizabeth I in Elizabeth (1998).

Since then, the two-time Oscar winner has acted in more than 100 projects and has also worked as a producer. Some of the projects she produced include Carol (2015), Mrs. America (2020), Tár (2022), Rumours (2024), and her Apple TV+ series Disclaimer (2024).

It is pertinent to mention that Cate Blanchett is currently acting in and producing the upcoming alien invasion comedy Alpha Gang, directed by the Zellner brothers.

Notably, the movie, which does not have a release date yet, also stars Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, Dave Bautista, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux, and Steven Yeun.