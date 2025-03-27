Prince William lands in Scotland sans Kate Middleton

Prince William on Wednesday landed in Aberdeen, northeastern Scotland, as part of his royal duties.

The future king is Earl of Strathearn, a Scottish title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title.

William was given the Scottish title on his wedding day in 2011.

The Kensington Palace released a video of the Prince of Wales as he disembarked an aircraft upon his arrival in Aberdeen.

As part of his royal duties, the eldest son of King Charles often visits Scotland and supports local organizations and causes.

Prince William was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton to his visit to Scotland.

Princess Catherin is gradually returning to royal duties after completing her chemotherapy.







