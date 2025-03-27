 
Geo News

Prince William lands in Scotland sans Kate Middleton

Prince William's visit to Aberdeen is part of his royal duties

By
Web Desk
|

March 27, 2025

Prince William on Wednesday landed in Aberdeen, northeastern Scotland, as part of his royal duties.

The future king is Earl of Strathearn, a Scottish title he holds in addition to his Prince of Wales title.

William was given the Scottish title on his wedding day in 2011.

The Kensington Palace released a video of the Prince of Wales as he disembarked an aircraft upon his arrival in Aberdeen.

Prince William lands in Scotland sans Kate Middleton

As part of his royal duties, the eldest son of King Charles often visits Scotland and supports local organizations and causes.

Prince William was not accompanied by his wife Kate Middleton to his visit to Scotland.

Princess Catherin is gradually returning to royal duties after completing  her chemotherapy.



Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider
Justin, Hailey Bieber tired of living in Los Angeles fishbowl: Insider
Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce for reason in public
Ben Affleck gets honest about divorce for reason in public
Justin Bieber shares rare moments with his son Jack Blues
Justin Bieber shares rare moments with his son Jack Blues
Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Kris Jenner makes fun of Kim Kardashian's 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries
Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' encounter with fan after 'Wednesday' fame
Jenna Ortega reveals 'scary' encounter with fan after 'Wednesday' fame
Meghan Markle accused of changing her scales and becoming cheap video
Meghan Markle accused of changing her scales and becoming cheap
‘Sick to death' Prince Harry's irritations take a new turn as he gets raked over coal video
‘Sick to death' Prince Harry's irritations take a new turn as he gets raked over coal
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source
Selena Gomez, Justin, Hailey Bieber feud takes 'ugly turn': Source