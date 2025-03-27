Jelly Roll gets candid about how trauma ‘truly affected' daughter Bailee

Jelly Roll just got sentimental over the struggles his daughter, Bailee, faced.

During an interview on The Pivot podcast, the I Am Not Okay singer talked about how the biological mother of his 16-year-old daughter has struggled with substance abuse.

This comes shortly after the artist’s ex-wife was reportedly arrested for drug possession in Tennessee earlier this month, as per PEOPLE magazine.

"My child's mother has struggled with drug addiction since my daughter's been born pretty much," Jelly said on the podcast, adding, "The addict is not the victim in that situation. The family is."

"I've seen the effect that it's had on her. I've got a 16, almost 17-year-old upstairs and I've seen the effect that it's had — it's truly affected her life," the Save Me hitmaker stated, revealing how finding out of the arrest "broke" Bailee's heart.

"This is a 16, 17-year-old that knows her mother is a drug addict, but like, her having to see the mugshot of her mother with just meth ate up on her face," and as he spoke, Jelly Roll began to cry admitting her was "getting emotional" speaking on the matter.

"I watched her go through it all over again. I was like, 'Ah, man,' I forgot 'cause I'm like, I'm 40 and I've done a lot of therapy and I've done a lot of work and I have a relationship with God that it hurt me, but I just got to pray about it and move on," said Jelly Roll, before concluding, "But I was like, 'Ah, man, she's 16, she don't have any of those tools. She's still gaining those tools. This hurts her.'"