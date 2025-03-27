Nicola Coughlan reacts to first-ever BAFTA nod

Nicola Coughlan just talked about her first-ever BATA Award nomination!

Received for her role in Big Mood, a dark comedy that aired on Channel 4 last year, the actress admitted that the honour had left her “overwhelmed.”

The 38-year-old has been nominated in the category of Female Performance in a Comedy for Big Mood.

Taking to her official social media account, the Bridgerton star shared a picture of her on a Zoom call with her mom, in tears of joy after hearing the news.

She also uploaded shots of herself posing with the Big Mood cast and another with Mood creator Camilla Whitehill.

“Holy moly I’ve been nominated for a BAFTA. I’ve tried to write a long caption but I’m too overwhelmed and excited and emotional to explain how much it means to me so please enjoy,” she captioned the post.

Explaining the context pf pictures in the carousel, Coughlan wrote:

“Pic 2: Ringing my mum and getting to tell her forehead the news.

'Pic 3: Some of the Big Mood family who have now become friends for life.

'Pic 4: Camilla and I at 21 & 19 not knowing that one day one would write the other a part so incredible that she’d get nominated for a BAFTA. I love you my girl.”

Other contenders in Nicola Coughlan's category are Ruth Jones for Gavin And Stacey, Kate O’Flynn for Everything Burns, Lolly Adefope for The Franchise, Sophie Willan for Alma's Not Normal and Anjana Vasan for We Are Lady Parts.