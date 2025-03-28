 
Khloe Kardashian makes rare confession for being 'fat and chubby' in past

She discussed how harsh self-criticism is and blamed society for its constant nitpicking and unrealistic standards

Web Desk
March 28, 2025

Khloe Kardashian got honest about the rise and fall of her confidence during her weight loss journey.

In the recent chat on her Khloé in Wonder Land podcast's March 26 episode, the mom of two shared her struggles with body image and revealed how societal pressure impacted her after weight loss.

“I tell one of my girlfriends, she works with me, we were both bigger and now that we’re smaller, we’re athletic smaller,” Khloe said to guest Remi Bader. “We'll always joke and be like, ‘I was so much more confident when I was fat and chubby.’”

“Now in a bathing suit I’m like, ‘Oh, do you see this?’ It’s nuts,” she noted.

Bader, 30, agreed with Khloe's confession and added that people typically think about themselves in a certain way.

“It’s crazy that we’re so mean to ourselves, but I think so much of it is society constantly nitpicking you,” Kardashian further added. “Whether it’s, like you said, you’re thinner, ‘How dare you get so thin?’ but when you’re bigger they call you all these names, they shame you. That’s when you sort of just have to throw your hands up in the air.”

Moreover, Khloe admitted that her weight loss journey was "not that easy," and took her "10 years" to reach her goal.

