Kylie Jenner leaning on Kris to win Timothee Chalamet back: Source

Kylie Jenner is reportedly desperate to keep Timothee Chalamet close

March 28, 2025

Kylie Jenner reportedly feels that Timothee Chalamet has slipped away.

The actor has refused to make any public appearance with the businesswoman in the near future as he believes that the Kardashian name will sabotage his career trajectory, as per RadarOnline.com.

Nonetheless, Kylie Jenner, who has been planning baby number 3 with him, is not giving up on him so soon.

"There’s no way she’ll let this relationship falter without putting up a good fight!” claimed a source.

They went on to address, “Normally, Kylie wouldn’t stand for Kris meddling, but these days, she’s desperate to keep the love of her life close.”

"So, she’s officially giving her mom the green light to work her magic and help salvage this romance before it slips through her fingers!" the source remarked.

Meanwhile, the beauty mogul is expected to face significant competition in the industry as Victoria Beckham has been planning to launch a beauty brand with her daughter. Reportedly, the designer wants to make Harper Beckham “the next Kylie Jenner.”

