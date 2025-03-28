Ines de Ramon spooked over Brad Pitt's steamy scenes in new film

Brad Pitt’s steamy scenes in 'F1' have left his girlfriend Ines de Ramon worried

Brad Pitt’s steamy scenes in his racing flick F1 have left his girlfriend Ines de Ramon a bit worried.

In the film, Pitt gets into steamy scenes with leading lady Kerry Condon, 42, and the trailer shows on-screen chemistry between the two.

An insider told Radar Online: "It is fair to say that Ines might want to sit this film out as they seem to have a ton of chemistry. Brad looks like he's having plenty of fun in the trailer, as does Kerry.”

The mole claimed Ines had to talk to the Troy star to make sure the chemistry was only on-screen.

"Ines really wasn't a fan of seeing him kiss Kerry in that way and they've discussed the situation as she wanted some assurances that fact will not mirror fiction following the film,” they said.

"She knows that Brad was just doing his job but that love scenes are something else and she was a little spooked," the tipster added.

In the shirtless scenes, Brad Pitt’s tattoos are put on display. The real inkings feature a cross and the initials of his ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.