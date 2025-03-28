Prince William praised for his impactful visit to Aberdeen

Prince William has been praised for his dedication following his visit to Aberdeen.

The Prince of Wales visited Aberdeen as part of royal duties for his Homewards initiative for a day.

As reported by BusinessCloud, Dragons’ Den star and entrepreneur Steven Bartlett, who joined William, spoke highly of his work.

Speaking about the trip, Steven said, "Today was one of the most surreal, inspiring, and proud days of my career. Homelessness is not simply a housing problem. Speaking directly with young people today, it became clear it’s a mental health challenge, a confidence and skills issue, often rooted in family breakdown and community support systems."

However, he went on to praise William for his listening skills. Steven said, "Prince William is incredibly kind, patient, hard-working, and deeply knowledgeable."

"His strength lies in listening – not only to experts but, critically, to those who have lived experience," he added.

It is worth mentioning that as Prince William visited Aberdeen for a one-day trip, his father, King Charles was admitted to hospital for a brief period.

Buckingham palace released a statement revealing that Charles had to stay at hospital for side effects from his cancer treatment, which led to the cancellation of his scheduled engagements.

Notably, King Charles later appeared to be in good spirits as he was spotted leaving Clarence House.