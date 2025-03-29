Hailey Bieber trolled despite proving happy marriage

Justin Bieber's fans are finding the singer's new post suspicious.

The Grammy winner, 31, dropped a series of photos of his model wife Hailey, 28, via his Instagram on Thursday—seemingly hinting at a smooth marriage amid growing speculations of tension between the couple.

The pictures showed Hailey sending out a clear message to her haters by putting up a middle finger to the camera with her engagement ring shining in the full-length picture of her all-black ensemble.

Set to the tune of K-Ci & JoJo’s track All My Life, the post coincided with the lyrics, “I will never find another lover sweeter than you” and “all my life I prayed for someone like you.”

Then, Hailey reposted the upload on her Instagram Story, clarifying that the two remain rather unfazed amidst false rumours about their marriage.

However, fans couldn't resist antagonising the Rhode founder, accusing her of controlling her husband's Instagram account.

"Give that man his phone back," wrote one user while another asked the first-time mom to "stop posting herself on Justin's account.

A third critic laughed at the model's seemingly nonchalant post, saying, "Someone’s so bothered that she needs to show that she’s unbothered."

"Hailey: babe make a post about me RNRN so they believe you love me," wrote another among dozens of critics branding it as a "forced post."

However, not all the comments were aimed against her as one fan account called Hailey "the coolest mom out there" while another called Justin "a lucky man."