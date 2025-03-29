Photo: Jennifer Lopez livid after Ben Affleck's new antic: Source

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly displeased after Ben Affleck’s candid discussion about their marriage.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the actress felt disrespected when Ben Affleck tried to paint her as a diva in his latest confessional.

"There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue,” he said of their breakup.

He also said of the documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told, saying, "Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination.”

Praising his ex-wife for handling “celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than” he has, Ben admitted, "My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers."

"As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," he added.

Nonetheless, the new reported shared that Jennifer is of the view that his comments were to "minimize her, spin the narrative, then go on a press tour to play the sad-eyed good guy."