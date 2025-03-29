 
Geo News

Meghan Markle's move dubbed 'nakedly commercial'

Meghan Markle’s new moves are under scrutiny from experts

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 29, 2025

Meghan Markle’s move dubbed 'nakedly commercial'

Meghan Markle’s new move has been dubbed "nakedly commercial" by a royal commentator.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recently shared her favorite beauty and fashion items on her ShopMy page. When anyone buys something through the provided links, Meghan will earn a commission.

Now, Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English says the move is purely commercial.

She explained on the Palace Confidential podcast: "Basically, she sets herself out as one of these affiliates' merchandisers, if you were to click on her link and bought a product as a result of it, she would get a profit, which is meant to be about 10%-30% depending on the item and the deal she has. So it's pretty nakedly commercial."

The move comes after the mom-of-two told People magazine that she doesn’t want to be known as an influencer.

"I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up being influential, then that’s great. But I wouldn’t categorize myself as an influencer," said Meghan Markle.

Kate Middleton proves she knows 'importance of monarchy' with bold move video
Kate Middleton proves she knows 'importance of monarchy' with bold move
Buckingham Palace snubs Prince Harry yet again video
Buckingham Palace snubs Prince Harry yet again
Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags
Amazon's 'Citadel' runs into major snags
Victoria Beckham scared of her past ahead of documentary release: Report
Victoria Beckham scared of her past ahead of documentary release: Report
Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh's relationship status revealed
Jennifer Lopez, Tonatiuh's relationship status revealed
Shocking reason why Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez revealed
Shocking reason why Ben Affleck left Jennifer Lopez revealed
King Charles releases first statement after cancer 'side effects'
King Charles releases first statement after cancer 'side effects'
Kanye West ready to unleash hell for Kim Kardashian: Source
Kanye West ready to unleash hell for Kim Kardashian: Source