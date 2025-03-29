Meghan Markle’s move dubbed 'nakedly commercial'

Meghan Markle’s new move has been dubbed "nakedly commercial" by a royal commentator.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex recently shared her favorite beauty and fashion items on her ShopMy page. When anyone buys something through the provided links, Meghan will earn a commission.

Now, Daily Mail's royal editor Rebecca English says the move is purely commercial.

She explained on the Palace Confidential podcast: "Basically, she sets herself out as one of these affiliates' merchandisers, if you were to click on her link and bought a product as a result of it, she would get a profit, which is meant to be about 10%-30% depending on the item and the deal she has. So it's pretty nakedly commercial."

The move comes after the mom-of-two told People magazine that she doesn’t want to be known as an influencer.

"I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up being influential, then that’s great. But I wouldn’t categorize myself as an influencer," said Meghan Markle.