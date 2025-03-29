Kelly Clarkson reveals fate of peers who judged her for being on talent show

Kelly Clarkson's career kickstarted when she won ' American Idol' season one

Kelly Clarkson is sharing what she thinks about the music industry’s response to talent shows.

Clarkson broke through after she won the first season of American Idol in 2002. Now, she says she was judged for starting her singing career with a talent show. But the same judgmental people later became judges on other talent shows like The Voice.

“People that were really mean have been coaches. [They] hated talent shows, and they ended up being on The Voice,” Kelly revealed on Kylie Kelce‘s Not Gonna Lie podcast.

She shared that industry people shunned her at first due to their perception of talent shows.

“People were really cruel at first. They didn’t like it. It took the industry kind of by storm, the talent shows. It was a very unlikable thing in the industry concerning the populous. Now there’s so many,” she added.

The singer also became a judge on The Voice herself, and had a more compassionate attitude towards the contestants having been through the same journey.

“People like us who have been there in that audition process, and just being so judged instantaneously, on maybe not your best performance but you know you can do better. It’s a grueling thing,” she said.

Kelly Clarkson concluded, “It’s unforgiving in a lot of ways, and a lot of pressure for these artists that I don’t think a lot of artists that sell tons of records would be able to handle. It’s a different thing.”