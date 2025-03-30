 
Geo News

Meghan Markle 'flying high' as Harry remains 'uninvolved'

Meghan Markle appreciated for doing something ‘real’ in life

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Meghan Markle has left Prince Harry behind in her work towards career.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is currently working on multiple ventures including her lifestyle brand, is beavering away from Harry.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusiveshow, Royal photographer Arthur Edwards said: “I'm not a big fan of Meghan's.

“But, you know, she's getting off her backside and doing something in real life.

“She's trying to make a go of things. And whether she sees it or not, she's had a go.

“She's out there. She's working hard and making money.

He noted: “My worry is, where's Harry in all this? You know, we don't see him doing anything.

“He's not involved in any of it. You know, he just seems to be wandering around. Probably feeding his chickens. I don't know what he's doing all day long. But, you know, she seems to be beavering away. At least she's doing something with her life,” notes the expert.

