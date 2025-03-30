 
Geo News

Prince Harry told it is ‘not a great look' as he falls in ‘spare' category

Prince Harry is in a tricky space as Meghan Markle works towards career

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Prince Harry is reportedly losing out on life as Meghan Markle goes above and beyond in her career.

The Duke of Sussex, who has just announced exiting his dear charity ‘Sentabale,’ is now majorly sitting as home as his wife progresses with her lifestyle brand.

“First he was a spare to William, now he’s increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan - and it’s not a great look,” a source told The Sun.

This comes as a friend added:“A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past.”

Speaking about Harry’s deteriorating relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, the pal continued: “Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle reminded she is ‘lucky' for publicity she gets video
Meghan Markle reminded she is ‘lucky' for publicity she gets
'The Boys' creator gives big update about upcoming season
'The Boys' creator gives big update about upcoming season
'James Bond' franchise slammed over alleged ‘sexism'
'James Bond' franchise slammed over alleged ‘sexism'
Christine Taylor reveals surprising connection between 'The Brady Bunch' & 'The Craft'
Christine Taylor reveals surprising connection between 'The Brady Bunch' & 'The Craft'
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Barbie Ferreira reunites with 'Euphoria' cast at her Broadway debut
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ben Stiller reveals if he will join cast of 'Severance'
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Ariana Grande exposes Dalton Gomez heartbreak in new album
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps
Dylan Efron finally reveals the 'secret' behind his viral thirst traps