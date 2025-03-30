Prince Harry told it is ‘not a great look' as he falls in ‘spare' category

Prince Harry is reportedly losing out on life as Meghan Markle goes above and beyond in her career.



The Duke of Sussex, who has just announced exiting his dear charity ‘Sentabale,’ is now majorly sitting as home as his wife progresses with her lifestyle brand.

“First he was a spare to William, now he’s increasingly looking like a spare to Meghan - and it’s not a great look,” a source told The Sun.

This comes as a friend added:“A dim view was taken of this, as Piers has clashed with Meghan and Harry in the past.”

Speaking about Harry’s deteriorating relationship with his cousin, Princess Eugenie, the pal continued: “Eugenie has been supportive of Harry and Meghan for years and was right there at the beginning of their relationship — but it has now soured."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.