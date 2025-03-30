Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE other countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr

People pictured during Eid ul Fitr prayers in Makkah's Grand Mosque on March 30, 2025. — SPA

People following Islamic calender celebrating Eid in US, Canada.

Afghan refugees living in Pakistan also observing Eid today.

Eid prayers held in Bajaur district mosques amid strict security.

Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid ul Fitr today (Sunday) with large congregational prayers held in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries.

Apart from the aforesaid two countries, Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated in Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Turkiye, Iran, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and Palestine following Shawwal moon' sighting on Saturday.

Muslims celebrate Eid ul Fitr as the completion of the fasting month of Ramadan, the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. The timing of Eid ul Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, in accordance with the Muslim lunar calendar.

Meanwhile, people following the Islamic calendar in the United States and Canada are also celebrating Eid ul Fitr today, whereas mosques following moon sighting will announce Eid after its sighting.

Pakistani Bohra community celebrating Eid today

With, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee set to convene this evening to determine moon sighting with regards to possible Eid ul Fitr in Pakistan tomorrow (Monday), the Bohra community in the country are celebrating Eid with congregational prayers held in Karachi's Saddar, Soldier Bazaar, Baloch Colony, North Nazimabad and other areas.

Furthermore, apart from Eid prayers held in mosques in Bajaur district amid strict security, Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan are also celebrating Eid ul Fitr today.

Number of countries officially announced that Eid ul Fitr will fall on Monday, March 31, 2025, as the Shawwal crescent moon was not sighted on Saturday evening.

Authorities in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei, and Australia confirmed the date based on astronomical data and local moon sighting efforts.

In Bangladesh, the National Moon Sighting Committee stated that the crescent moon was not sighted, making Sunday the 30th day of Ramadan.

Indonesia also declared Monday as the first day of Eid after failing to observe the Shawwal crescent.

Iraq will also celebrate Eid on Monday, however, Eid ul Fitr prayers were held across the country by various groups on Sunday (today) as well.

India, where today marks the 28th of Ramadan, expects the moon to be visible on Sunday, thereby celebrating Eid on Monday.

Malaysia’s International Astronomy Centre (IAC) confirmed that the crescent will be visible to the naked eye on Sunday, placing Eid on March 31.

Brunei followed suit, with the IAC also confirming that the moon will be visible there on Sunday.

The Australian Fatwa Council declared Eid Al-Fitr on March 31 as well, noting that the Shawwal moon will be born after sunset on Saturday in both eastern and western parts of the country.