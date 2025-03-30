Photo: Sabrina Carpenter receives nod from Madonna, Dolly Parton as career takes off

Sabrina Carpenter is reportedly in the pursuit of becoming the next super star.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the singing sensation has been receiving support from notable songbirds.

“The latest is Madonna, who took the whole Vogue homage to her really well,” a source claimed.

For those unversed, the Please Please Please crooner seemed to pay tribute to Madonna, as she re-wore the same vintage Bob Mackie dress the 66-year-old singer wore at the 1991 Academy Awards afterparty.

In addition to this, the source addressed that the tribute was received positively by the Queen of Pop, who appreciated Sabrina in response.

“She could have been threatened and bitchy about it,” they addressed and noted, “because she’s still a working artist and doesn’t exactly need homages, but instead she was very gracious.”

“She understands the industry game and took the photos as they were intended, as a compliment,” claimed the source.

Moreover, they source remarked, “And the word is she’s been in touch with Sabrina privately to give her kudos and basically offer her any guidance she may want.”

“Sabrina has already gotten that same support from Dolly Parton, who she’s collaborating with, and from Miley Cyrus, too,” they concluded.