Can Prince Harry's Sentebale survive without him and Prince Seeiso?

Prince Harry, the co-founder of Sentebale, and Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso have stepped down from the charity with 'heavy hearts'.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso released a joint statement to reveal about their ‘devastating’ decision, saying “With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation."

Following this decision, royal expert Richard Palmer has raised a serious question that can Prince Harry’s southern African charity, a key part of his legacy, survive without him and Seeiso?

In his report for The iPaper, Palmer, citing sources, claimed: “The future of the charity, which helps children orphaned by Aids, is now in serious doubt.”

The royal expert further said, “The African Aids charity founded in Diana's memory has imploded amid accusations of bullying, mismanagement and 'misogynoir' - it may not survive.”