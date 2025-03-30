 
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bond made stronger after adoption: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly enjoying their time as a couple after a number of busy years

Lifestyle News Desk
March 30, 2025

Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's bond made stronger after adoption: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly added a new member to their lives.

According to the latest report of RadarOnline.com, the couple has acquired a new puppy, which signals their future plans on starting a family.

Dishing details of this adoption, a source revealed, "They didn't take this on lightly.”

"Getting a new puppy requires a lot of teamwork – and it's made their bond even stronger," they also added.

The shared responsibility has reportedly contributed to strengthening their bond.

"This is just a trial run for them getting ready to start a family of their own," claimed a source.

The spy also confided, "They're saying this is practice for a baby. They're still playing coy about an engagement, but they're beyond happy."

In conclusion, the source said that the couples intends to lay low, "They've been playing house. It's been fun after the busy couple of years they've had."

They also teased that the footballer "has been pondering big things," adding, "Taylor wants to marry him, but she's making a point not to rush in. They're just happy cocooning with their new puppy."

