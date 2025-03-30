 
Geo News

Kate Middleton leads a new charge for Mothers Day

Kate Middleton turns the page and shifts peoples’ prespective for Mother’s Day

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Kate Middleton leads a new charge for Mothers Day
Kate Middleton leads a new charge for Mothers Day

Kate Middleton has just marked a major shift when it comes to Mothers Day, and has instead shifted focus towards Mother Nature instead.

her bid to shift the perspective has been shared over on Instagram, via a short video that includes little clips of the natural world.

From hay fields to trees, flowers, frost, mighty mountains, the rain, wind, sea, insects and plants.

It also includes a caption that brings focus to it all and reads, “Over the past year, nature has been our sanctuary.”

So “this Mother’s Day, let us celebrate Mother Nature and recognise how our bond with the natural world can help not only nurture our inner selves, but remind us too of the role we play within the rich tapestry of life. C”.

Check it out Below:



Meghan Markle's delusions of stardom rubbished for being out of touch video
Meghan Markle's delusions of stardom rubbished for being out of touch
George Clooney makes kids ‘just laugh' at new look
George Clooney makes kids ‘just laugh' at new look
Prince Harry 'struggling to find a purpose' in new life video
Prince Harry 'struggling to find a purpose' in new life
‘James Bond' star Bruce Glover breathes his last
‘James Bond' star Bruce Glover breathes his last
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cementing horrid suspicions now that charity speaks out video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cementing horrid suspicions now that charity speaks out
Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'
Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'
Can Prince Harry's Sentebale survive without him and Prince Seeiso?
Can Prince Harry's Sentebale survive without him and Prince Seeiso?
Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source
Tom Cruise sweet on Ana De Armas amid romance rumours: Source