Seth Rogen reveals THIS country made him sober up fast

Seth Rogen, who is known for his love of marijuana, recently revealed the one place he refused to light up—and why.

The 42-year-old actor and comedian appeared on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, March 26, where he got candid about his smoking habits.

When the 71-year-old host asked if he really gets “high every single f**** day,” Rogen shared that there was one place where he had to stop due to strict laws.

“I think in 2012, 2011, I was in Singapore for three days so those days I didn’t smoke weed because they will literally f***** kill you if you smoke in that country,” he laughingly quipped.

“They put a little thing in your passport when you arrive that says, ‘If we find drugs on you, we will execute you,’” the Mufasa: The Lion King star added.

Rogen went on to explain that he had travelled before without realising he had a “roach” in his pocket and thought about that happening in Singapore; he joked, “That was a scary walk through the airport in Singapore.”

For the unversed, cannabis is illegal in Singapore, and people can face prison, fines, or even the death penalty for drug crimes, according to the Central Narcotics Bureau of Singapore.

Stern laughed and said the death penalty was a “good deterrent” since it stopped Rogen from smoking there.

“If you ever have a drug problem, go to Singapore,” the Long Shot actor noted and claimed that he did not have any withdrawal symptoms when he stopped using cannabis there.

“There are plenty of other things to get. Luckily, you can just drink yourself into oblivion. They don’t give a s**** about that,” Seth Rogen remarked.