Meghan Markle's plans for her product line come out

The future of As Ever and Meghan Markle’s plans for more products has just been highlighted by an expert.

Everything has been shared by the Professor of Marketing and Consumer Research at Royal Holloway, Pauline Maclaran.

While touching on the Duchess’ possible plans she was quoted saying, “I think she has plenty of ideas for more products but may wait to see how the first ones sell before bringing them to market.”

Because “I’m sure there will be more varieties of preserves to start with, but I also think she may branch out into more hostess-related accessories like special bags to put guest presents in or turn into party bags for kids’ parties.”

“Also utensils for cooking or special cutlery like spoons for her preserves.”

Another possible product is “more mixes,” Ms Maclaran noted because “at present, she has a crepe mix in the pipeline but the possibilities are endless here to be more innovative and have her own unique mixes, especially fun ones for kids’ parties."

Before signing off though she also admitted, “but as I stressed last time, the products she already has will need to be available soon or her fans’ enthusiasm may wane.”