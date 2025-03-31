Alan Ritchson reflects on making the 'Reacher' film

Before Reacher, Lee Child's novel have been adapted for two feature films featuring Tom Cruise.



But Alan Ritchson, the lead star of the Prime Video series, is not excited about the story's expansion into films.

"I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book," he told Men's Journal.

"I don't know if I'd fight for films. I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around Reacher throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are," the 42-year-old added.

The Fast X star also said making the show into a film would perhaps be doing "a disservice" to the source novels.

"Reacher is part of my life once a year, and there's no end in sight for me. Amazon's super committed to this, and we're going to keep going for a long time," he concluded.Alan Ritchson opens up about his thoughts on making a film on 'Reacher'



Before Reacher, Lee Child's novel have been adapted for two feature films featuring Tom Cruise.

But Alan Ritchson, the lead star of the Prime Video series, is not excited about the story's expansion into films.

"I can't speak to movies. I enjoy the format that we've got so much, and it works so well where we do a book a season. I think eight episodes seem to be the perfect amount of time to break out a book," he told Men's Journal.

"I don't know if I'd fight for films. I like being able to weave in what feels like two, three, or four films around Reacher throughout the year. I'm happy with the way things are," the 42-year-old added.

The Fast X star also said making the show into a film would perhaps be doing "a disservice" to the source novels.

"Reacher is part of my life once a year, and there's no end in sight for me. Amazon's super committed to this, and we're going to keep going for a long time," he concluded.