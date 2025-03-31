 
Geo News

Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals

The singer referred to the unusual concoction as a traditional Chinese herbal remedy

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals
Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals

Jessica Simpson shared with her fans the secret behind her melodic voice.

The 44-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Friday and revealed that to improve her vocals, she drinks a honey-based concoction containing "snake sperm," suggested.

In the candid video, the singer recalled the moment when she discovered the not-so-common ingredient in the drink recommended by her vocal coach.

"They're like, 'What are you drinking?' Because it's this Chinese herb thing," Simpson recalled, "And I'm like, 'I don't know.' My vocal coach told me to drink it."

It wasn't until her friends checked the ingredients that she discovered it contained snake sperm.

“If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm!” she said jokingly.

Simpson captioned the post with a microphone, a snake, and a test tube emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson dropped her new album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 on March 21, her first EP in 15 years.

Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Katie Price shares why she isn't spending Mother's Day with her kids
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Prince Harry has forgotten ‘African children' for financial interests
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl
Sydney Sweeney reconnects with Glen Powell as Jonathan Davino split rumors swirl
Meghan Markle confuses people with jarring contrast in actions video
Meghan Markle confuses people with jarring contrast in actions
Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl
Ron Howard shares secret to his nearly 50-year marriage with Cheryl
Eddie Murphy looks back at puzzling career advice
Eddie Murphy looks back at puzzling career advice
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of sons and mother Sarah Ferguson
Princess Eugenie shares rare photos of sons and mother Sarah Ferguson
Meghan Markle pays ode to kids British roots on Mother's Day video
Meghan Markle pays ode to kids British roots on Mother's Day