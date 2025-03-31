Jessica Simpson shocks fans with unusual drink for vocals

Jessica Simpson shared with her fans the secret behind her melodic voice.

The 44-year-old singer took to her official Instagram account on Friday and revealed that to improve her vocals, she drinks a honey-based concoction containing "snake sperm," suggested.

In the candid video, the singer recalled the moment when she discovered the not-so-common ingredient in the drink recommended by her vocal coach.

"They're like, 'What are you drinking?' Because it's this Chinese herb thing," Simpson recalled, "And I'm like, 'I don't know.' My vocal coach told me to drink it."

It wasn't until her friends checked the ingredients that she discovered it contained snake sperm.

“If you want a good vocal, you gotta drink snake sperm!” she said jokingly.

Simpson captioned the post with a microphone, a snake, and a test tube emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Simpson dropped her new album Nashville Canyon, Pt. 1 on March 21, her first EP in 15 years.