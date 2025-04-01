 
Sir Elton John prepares death bed after dishing views on mortality: Report

Elton John recently admitted that he wanted to live for 20 more years

Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Sir Elton John has reportedly taken a major decision, which signals that he has taken precautions of any medical emergency he might face in the future.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the legendary musician has purchased a property in proximity to his son, Zach’s school, Marlborough College.

For those unversed, Sir John shares two sons, Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11, with his filmmaker husband.

An insider spilled the beans on the matter and said, "Their eldest son is currently at Marlborough College, and it seems time may not be on their side.”

The decision is reportedly motivated to be John’s desire to be near his son in case of any medical emergency. In addition to this, the source claimed that he has been thinking about his "death bed" for a while.

“There's a real concern about his health taking a turn for the worse. Now he has an 'emergency home' for when he's at death's door,” they continued.

Before conclusion, the source remarked, "Their decision to buy closer to the school makes perfect sense,” noting, “After all, who wouldn't want to be nearby when things get tough?"

