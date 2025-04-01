Iran warns of 'no choice' but to acquire nukes if attacked, says Khamenei adviser

A new surface-to-surface ballistic missile called Khaibar with a range of 2,000 km, unveiled by Iran, is seen in Tehran, Iran, May 25, 2023. — Reuters

Iran may be forced to develop nuclear weapons if attacked by the United States or its allies, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned on Monday, AFP reported.

The statement follows an escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington after US President Donald Trump threatened military action if Iran does not agree to curb its nuclear program.

Ali Larijani, a key figure in Iran’s political leadership, stated on Iranian state television that while Iran is not actively seeking nuclear weapons, external aggression could leave it with no alternative. “We are not moving towards (nuclear) weapons, but if you do something wrong in the Iranian nuclear issue, you will force Iran to move towards that because it has to defend itself,” Larijani said. “Iran does not want to do this, but ... (it) will have no choice.”

Trump’s warning, issued over the weekend in an interview with NBC News, included the statement, "There will be bombing" if Iran does not comply with US demands. The president also suggested imposing "secondary tariffs" on Iran, though details of these economic measures remain unclear. Iran has reacted strongly to Trump’s remarks, with Khamenei vowing that any military action will be met with significant retaliation. “If it is carried out, they will definitely receive a strong counterattack,” Khamenei said in a speech marking the end of Ramadan.

Iran’s Response and Regional Tensions

Iran’s UN ambassador, Amir Saeid Iravani, condemned Trump's remarks in a letter to the UN Security Council, warning that any aggression by the US or its allies would be met with a "swift and decisive" response. Meanwhile, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the Swiss charge d’affaires, who represents US interests in Tehran, to protest the threats.

In addition to diplomatic warnings, Iranian military officials have also issued direct threats to US assets in the region. General Amirali Hajizadeh, a senior commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), stated, "The Americans have at least 10 bases in the region around Iran, and they have 50,000 troops. Someone who is in a glass room shouldn’t throw stones at anyone."

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open

Despite the heightened rhetoric, indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue. Trump reportedly sent a letter to Khamenei earlier this month urging nuclear talks. Iran responded through intermediaries in Oman, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirming that "the letter has reached its destination and has been read." However, he emphasized that Iran would not engage in direct negotiations under pressure.

While the possibility of diplomacy remains, the rising tensions between the US and Iran raise concerns of further conflict in the region.