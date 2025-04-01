Selena Gomez on how her past 'insecurities' inspired song with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is telling all about each song in her new album with Blanco I Said I Love You First.

The singer and actress, 32, opened up about her album in an episode of SiriusXM's TikTok Radio IRL, revealing how her past "insecurities" inspired the song, Younger and Hotter Than Me.

Gomez detailed that it was the recording of her thanking the cast and crew of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place toward the end of the show—which is played at the start of her album—that gave Blanco an idea of what the first song on their album should be about.

"Benny saw the video online, and it was the last day I was shooting Wizards, and that was after over a hundred episodes with these people that I grew up with. So it was pretty much, you know, the beginning for me," said Gomez of the introductory track. "And at the same time I was closing a chapter."

Gomez then explained how the song Younger and Hotter Than Me—which finds Gomez expressing worry over a romantic partner losing interest in her for someone else—fit perfectly being a reflection of her past insecurities.

Noting that Wizards of Waverly Place began in Gomez's teenage years and ended in her young adulthood, the singer added, "What the message was meant to be is that every girl, person, and human being has felt insecure and they've been to a house or a party and it's hard."

"So he thought it would be sweet since Younger and Hotter is a reflection of my, you know, my past or insecurities," she said of her fiance Blanco. "It was really important to him that he tell that story too."

"Like, I get very insecure sometimes. I'm not as insecure as I was when I was younger, but, yeah, there's always something shinier. There's always something better, and that's not what I should be thinking about," added Gomez.