'Adolescence' to be shown in UK schools?

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is pressing for Netflix hit show Adolescence to be shown in schools.

Starmer met the creators of the show alongside charities and young people at his Downing Street office, calling the move "an important initiative," per AFP.

The British politician said he watched the drama—which follows the aftermath of a schoolgirl's fatal stabbing by a 13-year-old boy—with his own teenage children and that it had "hit home hard."

The internet and social media meant "ideology" can now be "pumped directly into the minds of our children," he added.

Maria Neophytou of the UK's children's charity NSPCC said the meeting with the prime minister had been a "critical milestone."

Adolescence released on March 13.