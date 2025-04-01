David Beckham makes major early birthday celebrations in Miami

David Beckham kicked off his 50th birthday celebrations early with an extravagant black-tie event hosted by his wife, Victoria Beckham, on Sunday, March 30.

Though Beckham officially turns 50 on May 2, the festivities took place at Cipriani Downtown Miami, drawing a star-studded guest list that included Tom Brady, Shaquille O’Neal, Lionel Messi, and the Beckham family’s four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper.

The exclusive celebration featured dinner, drinks, and music curated by DJ D-Nice in Cipriani’s Socialista lounge.

David and his sons looked sharp in black tuxedos, while Victoria, Harper, daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz, and Romeo’s girlfriend Kim Turnbull dazzled in floor-length gowns.

Moreover, in a heartfelt Instagram post, Beckham expressed his gratitude, "So I thought I'd start celebrating slightly early, such a special night in Miami. So lucky to have amazing friends and family to start the 50th celebrations with."

The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star also shared playful Instagram stories, including a photo between 6’4” Brady and 7’1” O’Neal, captioned, "I'm so small."

Ahead of his milestone birthday, Beckham told Men’s Health in February that turning 50 doesn’t faze him as he said, “It’s not something that I’m worried about. As long as I’m fit and healthy and my family are healthy, that’s all I care about.” Despite a career marked by injuries, he revealed, “My body’s actually feeling better than it has...for a long time.”

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham, who marked David’s 49th birthday last year with a loving tribute, also shared affectionate posts celebrating her husband as she wrote, "Happy birthday David. I love us getting really old together! You aren’t far behind me! You are our everything!"

Furthermore, David Beckham retired from professional football 12 years ago, but his passion for fitness remains strong.

While reflecting on past injuries, he remarked, "My achilles was a bad injury towards the end of my playing career, but it never troubles me now, despite rupturing it."