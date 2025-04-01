 
Geo News

Inside Jennifer Lopez's love life after Ben Affleck as she struggles to move on

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced in 2024

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 01, 2025

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced in 2024
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced in 2024

No one lives up to Jennifer Lopez’s expectations after her marriage to Ben Affleck.

According to insiders, J.Lo is having trouble dating after her divorce as she doesn’t think anyone can match Affleck’s level.

A source told Radar Online: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.”

"She is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back,” explained the mole.

"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals,” remarked the tipster.

The source noted that the On The Floor singer thinks she and the Triple Frontier star were destined to be together and finds it hard to accept anyone else.

"Friends say she romantically invested in the idea that she and Affleck were soulmates, making it tough for her to let go of that notion," the mole claimed.

"Jen genuinely wants to meet someone new but tends to find faults with every guy she encounters. Despite interest from a variety of suitors, including through her agent, she has been on several low-key dates – but has been unable to feel a connection,” the source revealed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and got divorced in 2024. 

Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Piers Morgan reacts to 'harassment', 'bullying' allegations against Prince Harry
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Olivia Molly Rogers reveals truth about first wedding with Justin McKeone
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry video
Piers Morgan thinks his photos with Princess Eugenie made Harry angry
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Real reason Sydney Sweeney and fiance Jonathan Davino broke up
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Buckingham Palace makes big announcement after major update on King Charles health
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry? video
Meghan Markle's planning to return to the UK with Prince Harry?
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash video
Local police spokesperson steps forward with incident report on Virginia Giuffre bus crash