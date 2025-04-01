Inside Jennifer Lopez's love life after Ben Affleck as she struggles to move on

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got divorced in 2024

No one lives up to Jennifer Lopez’s expectations after her marriage to Ben Affleck.

According to insiders, J.Lo is having trouble dating after her divorce as she doesn’t think anyone can match Affleck’s level.

A source told Radar Online: "Jen is struggling to move on from her relationship with Ben.”

"She is eager to date again, but it seems that her lofty expectations and lingering feelings for her ex-husband may be holding her back,” explained the mole.

"She's also such a diva it is hard for any man to get close to her ideals,” remarked the tipster.

The source noted that the On The Floor singer thinks she and the Triple Frontier star were destined to be together and finds it hard to accept anyone else.

"Friends say she romantically invested in the idea that she and Affleck were soulmates, making it tough for her to let go of that notion," the mole claimed.

"Jen genuinely wants to meet someone new but tends to find faults with every guy she encounters. Despite interest from a variety of suitors, including through her agent, she has been on several low-key dates – but has been unable to feel a connection,” the source revealed.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in 2022 and got divorced in 2024.