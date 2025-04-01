 
Meghan Markle's intentions to become number one royal in US exposed

Meghan Markle has big dreams for her popularity in America

Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Meghan Markle intent on becoming 'world's number one royal'

Meghan Markle has taken the vow to become the most popular royal in America.

Despite Meghan and her husband Prince Harry’s exit from the Royal Family as working royals in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex wants Americans to look up to her as the most likable royal.

A Buckingham Palace insider told Radar Online: "For someone who fled the monarchy for California, she's now intent – for some insane reason that will never work out – on securing a role as the world's number one royal.”

"She's grinding hard to be the everyone's favorite royal without doing any of the hard work put in by the likes of Kate Middleton, Prince William and King Charles, and telling her PR team she needs to be known as 'Meghan Sussex' and branded like the next Princess Diana,” they continued.

"She thinks Americans will see her as a royal, even though they don't. The royal family hate that she uses her Sussex title, and anyone in the Commonwealth barely has any idea who she is, and certainly don't see her as a royal,” they added.

This comes after Meghan told her friend Mindy Kaling that she’s now Sussex and not Markle. The Duchess recently launched her lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and her brand As Ever. 

