Virginia Giuffre's family shares new update on her health

The family of Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has shared new update on her health following serious car crash.

According to the GB News, Giuffre family released a statement to share update about her health following her claims she had been given just four days to live following the car accident.

The family says, "Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care.

"On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital.”

The statement continued, “The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home.

"Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital. Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page. Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern."

According to the GB News, Virginia Giuffre received an out-of-court settlement reported to be worth millions from Prince Andrew in 2022.