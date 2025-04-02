Prince Harry, Meghan Markle tagged ‘hypocrites' for acting as victims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are branded hypocrites for their latest scandal with Sentebale chairwoman.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who famously left the Royal Family after seemingly becoming victims of racism, are now called out for bullying Dr Sophie Chandauka for the same.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede told The Sun: "I think a lot of this is very hypocritical.

"I feel that when he wrote Spare and when they did the Oprah interview - it's all been very much about them being victims.

"And suddenly now we have people saying actually they're the victims.

"They've had to deal with negativity from both of those parties. That's going to have a huge effect on their brand equity.”

He continued: "We saw yesterday there was a Mother's Day post from her talking about Mothering Sunday.

"Reflecting that back to the UK feels hypocritical because you said you didn't want to go to the UK.

"The UK didn't like you. You don't want to be part of it. And suddenly you're going 'let's celebrate Mothering Sunday,’” he added.