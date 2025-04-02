US sends B-2 bombers to strategic base near Yemen and Iran

Pete Hegseth, US secretary of defense, attends a joint news conference with Gen Nakatani, Japan's defense minister, not photographed, at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. — Reuters

B-2 bombers deployed at Diego Garcia, strategic Indian Ocean base.

Aircraft are nuclear-capable and can reach targets in Yemen, Iran.

Diego Garcia is key US-British base used for operations in MEast.

WASHINGTON: The United States has deployed B-2 bombers to a military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, strengthening its air power near Yemen and Iran amid ongoing tensions and a bombing campaign in the region, the Pentagon confirmed on Wednesday.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth decided to deploy additional warplanes to reinforce the Pentagon's naval assets in the Middle East.

The Pentagon's brief statement made no mention of specific aircraft. However, at least four B-2 bombers have relocated to a US-British military base on the Indian Ocean island of Diego Garcia, according to US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity. That is close enough to reach Yemen or Iran, experts say.

"The United States and its partners remain committed to regional security in the CENTCOM (area of responsibility) and are prepared to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the region," Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in the statement.

"Secretary Hegseth continues to make clear that, should Iran or its proxies threaten American personnel and interests in the region, the United States will take decisive action to defend our people," he added.

CENTCOM refers to the US Central Command, which comprises a region stretching across northeast Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South Asia.

The B-2 bombers are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and, with only 20 such aircraft in the Air Force's inventory, are usually used sparingly. In October, the Biden administration used the bombers in its own campaign against the Houthis in Yemen.