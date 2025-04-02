Morgan Wallen ‘SNL' exit cause revealed

Morgan Wallen’s sudden exit from Saturday Night Live or SNL was just discussed by one of the weekend show’s staffer.

The iconic country musician’s sudden cancellation of his recent SNL guest appearance stemmed many questions and left the show producers in a desperate search for a cover up.

Now, an employee of the live comedy TV show has given insights into what has reportedly happened.

In a conversation with Mail Online, they revealed, "He was unprofessional the entire time and came in with a chip on his shoulder.”

They continued, "He thought that he was this massive star that deserved to be treated as if they were lucky to have him and when he wasn't getting that he threw a tantrum."

Explaining how the Whiskey Glasses hitmaker did not comply with the show’s sketches while the credits rolled and decided to leave the studio and travel back to his home, directly catching a flight.

"SNL has never had anyone exit before the credits," the employee claimed, "and this really p**sed a lot of people off."

From the airport, Morgan took to his social media to upload a photo of his private jet with the caption, "Get me to God's Country" to which the SNL team member said, "His post right after was a total slap in the face for the folks who work so hard on the show.”