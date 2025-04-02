Meghan Markle makes new confessions about Lilibet

Meghan Markle has made new confessions about her daughter Princess Lilibet as the duchess launched her 'As Ever' on Wednesday.

Meghan took to Instagram and shared a video also features her mother Doria Ragland as she commemorated a very special day.

In the video, Meghan is seen whipping up a dessert with Doria in her Montecito kitchen, which she revealed was inspired by her three-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.

Doria was seen enthusiastically tasting the dessert as Meghan waited in anticipation for her mother's verdict.

The duchess captioned the video, “Whipped up a special dessert with @nytcooking as we celebrate the launch of @aseverofficial today! Goodness is moments away.”

Meanwhile, Meghan also disclosed, “In the meantime, enjoy the recipe for our ‘Chantilly Lili’ — a delicious dessert named after our darling daughter.”

Prince Harry’s sweetheart continued about Princess Lilibet, “So so so good, As special and sweet as she is.”

Earlier on Monday, Meghan announced in a newsletter: "I'm so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week."