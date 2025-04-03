Cher shares heartfelt note she wrote to ex Val Kilmer before his passing

Cher reminisced over her friendship with Val Kilmer

Back in 2020, the 78-year-old singer shared a note she sent to Kilmer, who recently passed away on April 1 at 65, years before his death, in an exclusive interview with People.

In the interview the Believe singer revealed that she sent the note to the Top Gun actor after screening of his documentary Val.

Kilmer also sent a reponse which, according to Cher, was "the sweetest thing."

"This is what I started writing, but I hadn't written him in a while," she began, starting to read the note she sent at the time . "I love you, just saw Val. I have to be interviewed about it Monday."

"And then I said, 'You are so many things, I'm too tired to tell you.' And then I wrote and he didn't answer, and I said, 'Is this you?' And then I said, 'Vallus Maximus, Cherus Reprimandus.' "

The Mask actress then wrote, "Where the f*** are you?" before asking for an apology. "And then I wrote, 'I'm sorry if I did anything to piss you off or hurt your feelings, I love you and your doc was all things. I love the things that pissed me off, the things that made me hysterical, amazed, hurt, astonished, et cetera.' "

She ended the note with the pet name Kilmer used to call her, "You are brave, beyond brilliant. Ethel."

"And then he wrote, 'Oh, this means more to me than you'll ever know. Love you forever, Sid.' It's so tender," she concluded.