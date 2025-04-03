Kylie Jenner's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero suffered painful illness before sudden death

 
By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez's hairstylist Jesus Guerrero's illness has been revealed by his sister in a recent update.

Guerrero, whose sudden death was announced by his sister Gris on February 22 shortly after her worked with Jennifer Lopez in Dubai, was suffering from "gastritis."

Shedding light on Guerrero's health issues prior to his death, Gris shared some details to US Weekly in a recent interview.

"He was diagnosed with gastritis months back," she told the outlet.

However, the hairstylist's family is still waiting for the autopsy results do not know if gastritis was the cause of his death.

"But it was never anything to get that bad. So we don’t know if that was a part of it," Gris continued.

"We think it could have been something with his stomach," she said, adding that his family knew "that he couldn’t eat without it being painful" during his last days.

It is pertinent to mention that Guerrero was laid to rest in his native Houston, Texas on Sunday, March 30, with Jenner and Lopez in attendance as per TMZ.

For those unversed, "Gastritis is when the lining of your stomach becomes irritated (inflamed). It can cause pain, indigestion and feeling sick," as per NHS website.

