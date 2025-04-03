Photo: Brad Pitt trying hard to keep love alive with Ines De Ramon: Source

Brad Pitt has reportedly doubled down on his efforts to keep ladylove Ines De Ramon close.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the duo’s relationship has faced a new challenge since Brad indulged in an intimate scene the upcoming flick, Heart of the Beast.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet that "he is struggling to keep the love alive. He is doing everything he can to keep Ines happy.”

Shedding more light onto the efforts made by Brad to guarantee the stability of his three years long relationship with the jewellery designer, the spy confided, “That means he is flying her to New Zealand to visit.”

In addition to this, the insider addressed that the former husband of Angelina Jolie has been “showering” Ines “with special surprises and gifts."

Before moving on to the next topic, the insider added, "He is really in love with her and wants to keep the relationship as solid as can be."