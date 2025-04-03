Photo: Selena Gomez grows 'tired of lies' amid Benny Blanco relationship: Report

Selena Gomez has reportedly grown tired of being an object of criticism and scrutiny over the years.

The songbird has exchanged rings with Benny Blanco, but she has been severely affected by the negativity surrounding her relationship with the musician combined with her looks.

For those unversed, the Only Murders in the Building actress has witnessed major weight fluctuations as she takes medication for bipolar disorder and lupus, an autoimmune disease.

Dishing further details about Selena’s dilemma, a source privy to Life & Style shared, “Growing up in the public eye with health issues and other personal setbacks, she’s gone through countless highs and lows and she’s tired of all the attacks and the lies,”

Elaborating further on Selena’s experiences, the tipster noted, “She has struggled with the cycle of comparing herself to others and doubting herself, which really affected her mental and physical health.”

Before conclusion, the source remarked that Selena has said “No” to haters and has been advocating for women, who have also had their share of challenges in life.

“She’s taking a stand and speaking out about it to help other women going through similar situations,” they concluded.