 
Geo News

Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests

Muse was scheduled to perform at Festival Park Yenikapi in Istanbul on June 11

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests
Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests

Muse cancelled their concert in Istanbul due to the anti-government protests in the country.

Anti-government protests erupted in the Turkish city last month after the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, over corruption charges.

Ekrem’s supporters have announced the boycott of companies that support the government, including DBL Entertainment.

For unversed people, DBL Entertainment was due to organise Muse’s concert in Istanbul.

After examining the current situation, Muse postponed their concert.

"After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will be now postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved,” the English band said on X.

"Thank you for your ongoing support, it means everything to us. See you in 2026!” they added.

Additionally, Muse was scheduled to perform at Festival Park Yenikapi in Istanbul on June 11.

Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss
King Charles warned he is 'at risk' after latest hospital stay? video
King Charles warned he is 'at risk' after latest hospital stay?
Kristen Doute shares 'heartbreaking' story of her past miscarriage
Kristen Doute shares 'heartbreaking' story of her past miscarriage
Selena Gomez grows 'tired of lies' amid Benny Blanco relationship: Report
Selena Gomez grows 'tired of lies' amid Benny Blanco relationship: Report
Brad Pitt trying hard to keep love alive with Ines De Ramon: Source
Brad Pitt trying hard to keep love alive with Ines De Ramon: Source