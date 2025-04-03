Muse calls off Istanbul concert after anti-government protests

Muse cancelled their concert in Istanbul due to the anti-government protests in the country.

Anti-government protests erupted in the Turkish city last month after the arrest of the popular mayor of Istanbul, Ekrem Imamoglu, over corruption charges.

Ekrem’s supporters have announced the boycott of companies that support the government, including DBL Entertainment.

For unversed people, DBL Entertainment was due to organise Muse’s concert in Istanbul.

After examining the current situation, Muse postponed their concert.

"After careful consideration and hearing the feedback from our fans whilst fully respecting their concerns, our show in Istanbul will be now postponed until 2026 so we can ensure DBL Entertainment will not be involved,” the English band said on X.

"Thank you for your ongoing support, it means everything to us. See you in 2026!” they added.

Additionally, Muse was scheduled to perform at Festival Park Yenikapi in Istanbul on June 11.