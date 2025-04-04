 
Meghan Markle played trick to sell out ‘As Ever' products

Meghan Markle’s business and marketing tactics have been laid bare by an expert

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Meghan Markle has been called out for deceiving her fans as she announces update on her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex has been accused of engaging in a marketing scheme to showcase that her first batch of products under ‘As Ever’ label, has been a success.

The comment comes right after Meghan announced that her products are all sold out.

A source told The Sun: "This is simply a marketing ploy.

"You make a relatively small amount available so it all gets bought and then you can say it's so popular it sold out."

Meghan earlier admitted of her rigour towards her brand.

She wrote: “Ever since I can remember, I’ve been dreaming up easy ways to elevate the everyday into the exceptional.

“I always knew that I wanted to turn these ideas into something real, and to make beautiful items that spark connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments.

“Of course, you’ll find the raspberry spread that started it all, presented in keepsake packaging that you can repurpose to tuck away love notes or special treasures, and to remember this pivotal moment with me.

"Think of it as our time capsule."

