Prince Harry's pal digs into ‘root cause' of negativity

Prince Harry’s friend is defending him from allegations imposed by Sentebale director Dr Sophie Chandauka.



The Duke of Sussex’s friend from Eton is opening up about what the Royal feels as he has been accused of harassing and racially discriminating the Jamaican born.

Speaking to the Daily Mail in defence of Harry and Meghan, Alex Rayner says : ‘It feels like [Chandauka] had her nose put out of joint because she was not the most important woman of color on the stage.”

Alex then went onto reveal that Harry is happy to respond to him: “H is very happy for me to speak for him about how he feels about this awful situation.”

He added: "When you have both the Sussexes there it doubles the reaction, the power of it. And yet here she [Dr Chandauka] is refusing to get hold of a negative narrative which damages Meghan. It makes you wonder where it came from? It's Harry's charity polo match and Meghan is his wife, of course, she should have expected her there."