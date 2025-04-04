 
Jenna Ortega opens up about personal struggle that affects her daily routine

The Wednesday actress talked about her upcoming movie 'Death Of A Unicorn' with her co-star Paul Rudd

April 04, 2025

Jenna Ortega has revealed that she is suffering from 'pretty intense' Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder, which is difficult to navigate with her busy lifestyle and work schedule.

In a recent chat with her Death Of A Unicorn costar, Paul Rudd, on the Heart Evening show with Dev Griffin, the 22-year-old actress opened up about her "pretty intense" OCD, which often leaves her "exhausted".

"It’s quite difficult because we’re always travelling for work and it’s always a new environment, and whatever the job is you kind of have to create a new routine that you can only really stick to for six weeks," she began.

Ortega went on to say, "I would say that I feel like I get more done accomplished at night, because in the morning I really don’t want to flood my brain with too many other things if I haave work coming up."

"I’ll focus on that, and then I too feel the need to go to bed around 8:00pm, 8:30pm. But I don’t, because it’s the only time I can get things done. So, I usually find myself up late reading scripts and answering emails, doing things like that," she explained, adding, "Also, when I’m tired, I have pretty intense OCD. So, that’s kind of my routine, in terms of repetitive thoughts and counting everything multiple times and having to do the same action over and over.

"So sometimes my nights consist of just being really exhausted and going up and down the stairs six times because that’s what I think I need to do to make sure no one breaks into my home," Ortega added.

