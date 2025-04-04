 
Kim Kardashian throws playful jab at Kourtney during family road trip drama

Kim Kardashian said that Kourtney Kardashian will use her son, Rocky, as an excuse

Lifestyle News Desk
April 04, 2025

Kim Kardashian knows the perfect time to tease her sisters.

During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 44-year-old reality TV star took a four-hour road trip to Joshua Tree National Park with her sister Khloe Kardashian and their mom, Kris Jenner, 69.

However, Kendall Jenner, who had planned the trip, had to cancel at the last minute, and Khloe wasn’t happy about it.

While strolling outdoors and figuring out things, the sisters were discussing who to blame for the trip, to which Kourtney, who was talking to Kim and Khloe on a phone call, replied that it might be her mistake and suggested her sisters to play gin rummy.

Khloe then asked Kourtney to participate more in their family outings to which the Poosh founder responded that she was busy breastfeeding her 17-month-old son, Rocky.

In a confessional Kim jokingly said that Kourtney will “use this baby excuse 'til the kid’s 10.”

It is pertinent to mention that Kourtney welcomed her son, Rocky Thirteen, with her husband, Travis Barker.

In a previous episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney confessed that she has found joy in slowing down her life with her baby boy again.

“With my babies and my husband, I have like a desire to slow down," Kourtney noted. "It’s nice to actually linger in a moment, not rushing so that you can experience everything. If you just slow everything down, then it’s like everyone can enjoy and experience things more together.” 

