FBI crackdown: Pakistani-origin individuals nabbed for running illegal gambling den in Houston

An FBI logo is pictured on an agent's shirt in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S. October 19, 2021. — Reuters

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other law enforcement agencies carried out large-scale operations in Houston and Harris County, raiding 30 illegal game rooms, resulting in the arrest of 45 individuals.

The arrested individuals include Pakistani-origin business owners, staff members, and two police officers who are accused of providing protection for these illegal gambling operations.

During this operation, the FBI also raided the home of the alleged owner of one of these gambling dens, a Pakistani-origin individual, whose videos were recorded by nearby residents and shared on social media.

The operation exposed a vast corruption network involving illegal gambling operations and corrupt law enforcement officers engaged in bribery and other illegal activities.

Investigations revealed that over 20 illegal game rooms were being operated in Houston and Harris County, generating millions of dollars in illicit revenue.

These operations were backed by influential government officials, which allowed them to continue unchecked for years. According to sources, substantial bribes were paid to protect these businesses from police actions.

Additionally, corrupt police officers exerted pressure on rival business owners to shut down their game rooms. This is what led the case to the FBI, and after extensive investigations, this major operation was executed.

The FBI and other federal agencies arrested 16 key individuals in this operation, including Nizar Ali, Naeem Ali, Amir Khan, Eshan Dhoka, Shil Krovlia, Safariz Mardia, Shoaib Mardia, Yolanda Figo Rova, Viviana Olivardo, Anabel Elvisa Guevara, Priscila Solis, Maria Dela Rosa, Claudia Calderon, and Lucia Hernandez. Two more individuals, Syed Ali and Stephanie Horta, are still at large.

These individuals are facing serious charges of conspiracy, operating illegal gambling businesses, involvement in interstate criminal activities, and money laundering. If these charges are proven, they could face sentences ranging from five to twenty years in prison.

Further investigations revealed that over 30 undocumented immigrants were employed as armed guards for the illegal game rooms and other businesses.

Some of the arrestees had serious criminal records, including financial crimes, abuse of minors, and other illegal activities. It was also discovered that social media was used to promote these businesses.

Online groups and pages like “Cici Baytown” and “Cici Chinatown” were used to advertise these illegal gambling operations to attract more people to the business.

During the raids, the FBI and other agencies seized over 2,000 illegal slot machines, eight firearms, 100 valuable Rolex watches, $4.5 million in cash, $6.5 million in bank accounts, and other financial assets, as well as several luxury vehicles.